I support the use of the title “teacher” for Kirkwood teachers as a reasonable accommodation in our public schools, no different than the use of professor, Gupta, Doctor Williams or Senator Jones. These are similar gender-neutral honorifics that show respect and inclusion.
As a father of two young children, my number one priority is to protect and guide them. My wife and I have taught our children that all people have equal and great value. All people deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, love and compassion.
The priority of the Kirkwood School District is to teach our children a core curriculum of math, science, reading, etc. — in a safe, healthy environment. My children’s main priority is to learn that core curriculum.
The introduction of Mx. is unnecessary and introduces a topic that is not part of the curriculum. In a letter sent to parents, the school stated that children will not be corrected if he or she calls the teacher miss, and the school will not teach gender identity. While this action may be intended to curb parent concern, it is intellectually dishonest given points made by others: that children will adapt to using Mx. Therefore, the logical conclusion is, the child will consistently use the new title and, in time, would not require correction anyway.
Mx. compels my children to engage in a worldview outside of the school curriculum or my guidance as a parent. This is a clear violation that I hope will be resolved respectfully.
Kirkwood