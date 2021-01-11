At the start of a new year, many people set goals to motivate themselves to change. But as Jan. 1 drifts further into the rearview mirror, it can be easy to settle into old habits and forget about the resolutions and goals established at the turn of the calendar.
Staying on course and achieving one’s goals requires discipline. In addition to working hard, those who want to realize their goals in the year ahead can take several steps to increase their chances of being successful.
Examine Your Priorities. Examine your priorities to determine if you can fully commit to goals that may require significant time commitments. Those who are already stretched thin may need to recalibrate their goals or make changes in other areas of their lives before they can fully commit to pursuing new goals.
Be Specific In Regard To Planning. Being specific when choosing goals is important, but it’s equally important to be as specific as possible in regard to developing a plan to realize those goals. Before embarking on a journey to realize your goals, figure out how you’re going to achieve them. Create a new daily or weekly schedule that allots time to devote to your goals, seeking input from loved ones whose lives may be affected by your new schedule.
Make Note Of Potential Obstacles. Recognizing potential hurdles in advance can help in overcoming these obstacles and staying the course toward achieving your goals. For example, those hoping to lose weight can look ahead to occasions that might compromise their efforts, such as a loved one’s wedding or backyard barbecue. Recognizing these obstacles in advance gives people a chance to develop a plan to navigate them. In the weight loss example, dieters can choose vegetarian options from reception menus or resolve to avoid alcohol, which tends to be high in calories.
Start Small, Start Immediately. Lifestyle changes can be difficult, so make small changes initially and gradually work toward larger, more significant changes. Starting small can lay a successful foundation, but it’s also important to start immediately. Procrastination can reduce the likelihood of achieving goals, and the earlier you get started the more quickly you will adjust to the changes necessary to realize your goals.