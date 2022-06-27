Here’s a couple of handy tips to help prevent you from falling for scams ...
1. Never reply to an email you were sent, or click on a link in that email if it relates to a problem, if you didn’t send one first. You should be able to see your original email in the one you receive.
2. Never call a phone number back or one that you were given if it relates to a problem — unless you were expecting it. Tech companies will never call you when there is a problem.
Never call a number back or one you are given, and never reply to an email you are sent or click on a link in that email — those are the top two ways to prevent being scammed. If you get a call or email about something that worries you, get ahold of them on your own terms. Look up their phone number or email address yourself. You can go to their website for that info.
Googling for the information isn’t the best way to go about it. Scammers have been successful in the past at putting up fake support numbers and having them rank at the top of Google searches.
If you have a past bill or receipt from a transaction you made, get the contact information off of that. Or go to their website and find an email address or phone number, then call or email them.
If someone is claiming your credit card was charged, call your credit card company first to see if it’s true.
Remember, you are the one in control. If you feel like you’re being pressured, hang up or just delete the email.
Gift cards are a HUGE red flag.
No real company will ever want to be paid in gift cards. If you’re ever on the phone with someone claiming that you need to buy them gift cards, get their address, tell them they are on their way and then hang up. Congratulate yourself for scamming a scammer. Whatever you do, do not go buy gift cards to send them. You could report the incident, and address, to police.
As more and more companies are requiring their customers to go online and create accounts, more of our information will be sold or stolen. That’s just a fact of e-life we need to learn to accept.
Addicts Lament
Well, the slow-train scam that is big tech is moving into the next phase. It’s the part where the drug dealer, who after giving the user free stuff, starts witholding the product you rely on until you pay up.
That’s right, beginning Aug. 1, Google will now start charging for the “free” email and office apps we’ve become dependent on.
I understand it’s a business and that businesses need to make money. Of course. That’s what all the businesses that were shut down, closed and went belly up thought when Google was putting them out of business with their “free” model.
It was just a matter of time. For now, it doesn’t involve regular users, just companies that use Gmail. A word to the wise though — everything you are currently getting free on the internet will eventually become a paid service.
I remember reading an article about it in Wired magazine back in the early 2000s. Always owe, own nothing —that’s been big tech’s plan for us for decades now.
The Last DJ
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Enjoy the column and then go enjoy the song at: https://tinyurl.com/yyw2d7a3