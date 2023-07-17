Tick activity increases during the summer months, and The St. Louis County Vector-Borne Disease Prevention Program reminds residents to take the necessary steps to avoid tick bites.
While most tick bites are harmless and generally do not require medical treatment, tick-borne diseases such as Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme disease are becoming more prevalent.
Avoid tick bites by taking simple and effective precautions, especially when hiking, working or spending time outdoors in grassy or wooded areas. People can protect themselves by following these tips:
• Use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET or Picaridin.
• Walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grasses, brush and leaf litter at trail edges.
• Check for ticks often while outdoors and remove them before they attach to skin.
• Conduct a thorough tick check on yourself after being outdoors, and remove any ticks immediately.
• Wash clothing in hot water and dry on high heat to kill ticks.
A tick attached to the skin should be removed with fine point tweezers or a tick removal tool. Being careful to not squeeze the body of the tick — grasp the head and mouth parts as closely to the skin as possible and pull the tick out with steady, even pressure. Clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol or antibacterial soap and water.