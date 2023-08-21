Preparing for college entry is a process that can take many unexpected turns, and that’s okay, according to Alice Dickherber, assistant head of school for strategic advancement at Villa Duchesne, an independent Catholic School in Frontenac.
Following are a host of college preparation tips to help serve as checkpoints for local high schoolers during their junior and senior years.
High School Junior Year
High school academic staff and counselors highly encourage students to start preparing for higher education goals during their junior year, if not before. In general, during junior year, students should meet with their high school counselors and then take the PSAT in October. It’s a good way to practice for the SAT, and it also qualifies students for the National Merit Scholarship Program, said Villa Duchesne college counselor Erin Ramirez.
“Throughout the first semester of junior year, we want students to take time to reflect upon questions like: Who am I as a learner? What elements can help me thrive as I continue my educational journey? What do I need from a school to become my best self? What programs, courses or opportunities are important to me? Articulating these things about themselves will give students a starting point for narrowing their search,” said Ramirez.
High school juniors also should discuss with their parents or guardians what they can afford toward college costs. Likewise, explore all scholarship programs available.
It’s not too early to start reviewing colleges, at least online, to determine which ones garner the most interest, and whether a public or private institution might be the best fit. Students should also speak to college representatives who visit their schools to learn more.
For students still exploring possible career paths, the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) is one of several questionnaires and tests designed to help students determine which careers they would enjoy.
Ramirez encourages all students to also use profession-based exploration resources at their schools.
“Many schools in St. Louis utilize online programs that have career and interest inventory exercises that help students discern what might interest them in terms of a future college major or career,” she said. “Taking advantage of these inventories will help students discover talents and interests to guide their paths forward.”
Ramirez added that counselors can help students form a list of colleges to consider that accurately reflects all variables in their college search.
“Plus, there are many schools that require a letter of recommendation from a counselor. The letter has the potential to be so much more valuable and informative when there’s a relationship behind it,” she said.
College-bound students should find out registration deadlines and the exact dates and times of important tests, such as the ACT and SAT.
If possible, students should begin visiting relatives or friends at targeted universities or colleges to get a sense of the atmosphere of different campuses.
Because college admission teams typically seek well-rounded student bodies, students in their junior high school year still have time to get involved in other groups or non-academic activities so they can demonstrate leadership and responsibility roles in college application processes.
Before concluding junior year of high school, reach out to those people from whom recommendations are hoped for, such as teachers, coaches, mentors and employers.
During the summer after completing junior year of high school, students should visit their top three to five universities or colleges and begin working on those corresponding college applications. Taking summer classes may also enhance transcripts and chances of getting into competitive colleges or universities.
Colleen Murray, a college counselor at Villa Duchesne, forewarned that no school puts its best foot forward during summer periods.
“Without the whole student body there and with campus construction and maintenance going on, it can be very difficult to get a genuine feel for a college campus in the summer,” she explained.
Spring break during junior year of high school is an ideal time to make some visits, she suggested, so long as the college is not on spring break as well.
Murray added that it’s beneficial to end junior year with the strongest academic performance possible.
“This is the last set of grades you’ll earn before your transcript is sent to colleges in the fall. The GPA you have at the end of junior year is the GPA you will be using on your college applications, so do what you can to knock it out of the park with your end-of-year assessments and assignments,” Murray said.
Additionally, the Common Application, a broad undergraduate college admission form, now goes live on Aug. 1. However, Murray said students can actually work on most parts of it over the summer and the information entered will roll over to the next application cycle. The Common Application may be used to apply to 1,000-plus member colleges and universities in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, China, Japan and many European countries.
“Just complete as much as you can over the summer. You just cannot actually enter any of the Common App writing portions ahead of time,” Murray recommended.
High School Senior Year
Seniors in high school should continue to visit higher education campuses, sitting in on actual classes as samples, if possible.
“Students also should continue a strong academic performance in senior year. While it’s not normally a requirement, there are some schools that will review first-quarter grades, if they can be helpful in the admissions process,” said Ramirez.
Seniors are encouraged to meet with high school counselors to ensure they’ve lined up the best class schedule to mesh with their higher education interests.
Be sure to adopt an organization system and calendar for tracking important dates such as financial aid seminars, early- and regular-decision application deadlines, test dates and scholarship deadlines. Register and take ACT and SAT tests, depending on what’s required by the schools to which one is applying.
“We suggest completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) during senior year to any families who would like to be considered for financial assistance when paying for college,” said Ramirez. “This year, the FAFSA has a December launch date due to several revisions and adjustments to the process. It’s been an Oct. 1 launch in the past.”
Ramirez cautions students to be sure to understand the testing policy at every school to which they apply.
“Is it totally test optional? Is it test optional with a specific GPA? What score could be helpful? Is there any harm in submitting scores? Are scores required for some/any/all scholarships?” she said. “Ask questions before making a decision about submitting a test score with your application.”
Complete college essays, for those institutions still expecting essays, and have teachers, parents or relatives proofread them and provide feedback.
Collect letters of recommendations, or investigate which colleges or universities prefer letters of recommendations be sent directly on behalf of students, lending more credibility when they know the letter was written by a writer who knew the student would not read it, added Ramirez.
By the winter, seniors should contact each college to which they applied to ensure admission staffers received test scores, transcripts, application forms and recommendations. Those who submitted and accepted an early decision should withdraw their application from all other schools.
Financial aid may be a large part of final decisions, so students should go over each school’s package thoroughly with parents or guardians.
High school seniors should choose a college by May 1. Mail in or email the corresponding enrollment form and deposit check and sign financial-aid packages. Students should be sure to inform the other schools that accepted them that they won’t be attending so it frees up a spot for another student.
Most four-year colleges require a final high school transcript. Contact high school counselors to make sure transcripts get sent.
As the senior year winds down, is a perfect time to officially thank anyone who was especially helpful during the college application process.
Financial Aid Nights
Kirkwood High School Senior Parent Information Night is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the school’s cafeteria. Another is slated for the same time and location on Jan. 8, 2024.
Webster Groves High School Financial Aid night this fall is part of the Sept. 12 Senior Parent Night at which the college application process is discussed, said Derek Duncan, Webster Groves School District director of communications.
Duncan said Senior Parent Night will start at 7 p.m., and that a St. Louis University Office of Financial Aid representative will cover the basics of financial assistance, share FAFSA updates and answer any questions that students or families have about finance options.
“We also will offer an abbreviated version of this program at our spring College Planning Evening, scheduled for early February 2024,” Duncan added.
Area College Fairs
A college fair for West County private high schools is slated for 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Whitfield School. High schools invited to this fair include Villa Duchesne, Whitfield, St. Joseph’s Academy, Saint Louis Priory School, DeSmet Jesuit High School, Christian Brothers College High School, Chaminade College Preparatory High School, Visitation Academy and Westminster Christian Academy.
The South Central Collaborative regional fair will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Webster University. Schools invited are Affton, Hancock, Bayless, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Nerinx Hall and Valley Park.
The Saint Louis National College Fair 2023 is organized by the National Association for College Admission Counseling. This one-day regional event is set for Oct. 29 at Saint Louis University’s Simon Recreation Center. The fair is open to the general public.
Another fair for all interested students is scheduled on the Maryville University campus from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 21, 2024.