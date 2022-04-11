Aging skin doesn’t produce as much collagen and elastin, which allows skin to spring back into place. Conditions like dehydrated skin may make wrinkles appear worse. Treating dryness may reduce wrinkles and refresh dry skin, giving it a more youthful appearance.
Hydrating skin means increasing its water content by increasing the amount of water contained in skin cells. Moisturizing skin involves applying a lubricant that mimics naturally produced lipids and oils in the skin that will protect and soothe.
Once water is bound to the skin, a moisturizer will prevent the water from leaving it. Look for moisturizers with natural oils and butters to help retain moisture, like cocoa butter.
Some additional methods to maximize hydration and moisturize skin include:
• Taking warm showers, as hot water can strip natural lipids from skin and cause dryness.
• Avoiding too many alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic drinks are diuretics that can cause the body to lose water.
• Using a humidifier indoors to amp up the moisture level in the air.
• Enjoying water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber and grapes.
• Drinking lots of water and limiting caffeine and sugary beverages.
• Exercising to improve blood flow and oxygenation in the skin.
Anyone concerned about dehydrated or dry skin can get further advice about treating the problem by speaking with a qualified dermatologist or aesthetician.