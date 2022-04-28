Obermeier, Tina (nee Zoellner). Feb. 16, 1960 - April 21, 2022.
She was the cherished wife of Kent Obermeier; proud mother of Amanda Ellis, Abby Ellis, and Adam Obermeier; beloved sister to Susan Callahan, Lisa Klevorn and Karen Kramer; and daughter of the late Lois Zoellner of Kirkwood and the late Richard Zoellner of Coronado, California.
Tina received her pharmacy degree from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist before her retirement. After her family and dear friends, her joys were beach life, attending concerts, travel and horses. She was one of a kind and we will miss all the ways she showed she cared and the joy and laughter she brought into our lives. For the immeasurable love she gave us, we can only hope to continue to spread her light and joy. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.