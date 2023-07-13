Smith, Timothy V.G., born April 20, 1947, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on Saturday June 24, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Martin Smith for 46 years; dear father of Brian Eliot Smith and Marjorie V.G. Smith; beloved father-in-law of Bethany Brook Smith and Jonathan Michael Cohen; cherished grandfather of Cora Gwen Cohen, Lachlan Leif Cohen, Grant Cedar Smith, David Taize Smith, and Caroline Courage Smith; brother of Dr. Craig R. Smith (Trish), Pat Nabers (Jim), and Marcia Colby (Patrick); and son of Craig Richey Smith and the late Mary Glover Smith. He was a wonderful uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law to Abby and John Packer.
Tim loved his family, stayed closely connected with his many lifelong friends, and had a sense of humor in all manner of circumstances. As an “Adirondack Guide,” he shared his connection to and love for the Adirondack Park “forever-wild” closeness with the rhythms of God’s creation. As a fourth generation family member, he spent summers there with family developing skills as a sailor, mountain climber and storyteller at the family camp.
An entrepreneur, he founded “Computer Guide Services” in 1990. As the primary “guide,” he helped countless small businesses and individuals with their technology needs. He loved solving the puzzles. If anyone was “mad at their computer” or had other needs computer related, he provided patient and kind tech support. He was an engineer by training and applied creative problem solving to all kinds of puzzles. His grandchildren noticed that he could fix nearly anything and frequently suggested summoning him for help to make whatever household, car or computer issue easier on their frazzled parents. The ever-expanding unique developments in computer technologies, the technology puzzles, kept his engineering mind’s attention and interest.
His kindness and humor were ever-present.
There will be a Funeral Service with a reception following on July 29 at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd., Clayton, Missouri, 63105. In lieu of flowers, you can honor his life by making a donation to the Church of St. Michael and St. George or to The Adirondack Council.