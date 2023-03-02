McCoy, Timothy M., was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He was the dear father of Matthew, Megan and Gracie McCoy; son of James and Marie McCoy; brother to Patrick (Angie) McCoy and Kathy (Zach) Cave; former husband of Mary McCoy; uncle, cousin and friend. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Mass Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, March 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.