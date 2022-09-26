As the Webster-Kirkwood Times celebrates its two-year anniversary, the paper can count several awards among its successes. The Times recently garnered several awards from the Missouri Press Association and the Association of Community Publishers.
Missouri Press Association “Better Newspaper Contest”
The Missouri Press Association’s annual “Better Newspaper Contest” draws thousands of entries from both large and small newspapers all over Missouri. This year’s contest included more than 2,500 entries from 72 newspapers.
The awards were announced Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Missouri Press Association’s annual convention held at Lake of the Ozarks. The Times brought home the following awards:
• First Place for Best Story About Education: “Education That Makes You Dance” by Jack Killeen
• First Place for Best News or Feature Series: “Douglass Hill” stories by Kevin Murphy
• Second Place for Best Story About The Outdoors: “Three Spring Farms” by Melissa Wilkinson
• Second Place for Best Front Page for Weeklies: Kevin Murphy and Amanda Zarecki
• Second Place for Best News Photograph: “Schools Open With Masks In Place” by Ursula Ruhl
• Second Place for Best Sports Feature Photograph: “Turkey Day Game In May” by Ursula Ruhl
• Second Place for Best Photo Package: “Sound The Bell!” by Ursula Ruhl (photos from the annual Turkey Day football game between Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools)
• Third Place for Best Feature Photograph: “A Car Parade for Kirkwood Grads!” by Ursula Ruhl.
• Third Place for Best Columnist — Serious: “A Buzzing Love Moment” by Jaime Mowers
• Honorable Mention for Best Photo Package: “Pooches Enjoying A Pool Party” by Ursula Ruhl
• Honorable Mention for General Excellence: Jaime Mowers, Kevin Murphy, Melissa Wilkinson, Ursula Ruhl and Amanda Zarecki
Association Of Community Publishers “Best of the Best”
The Association of Community Publishers represents community publications from across the country. Its annual “Best of the Best” awards recognize the best work throughout the entire free publication industry in the United States. This year’s contest included over 1,000 entries in more than 100 publishing categories.
The Times brought home the following awards:
• First Place in General Excellence for Weekly Publications
• First Place for Best Original Editorial Photography In Newsprint — News: “Back-to-School” photo by Ursula Ruhl
• First Place for Best Original Editorial Photography In Newsprint — Feature: “Flying High” skateboarding photo by Ursula Ruhl
• Third Place for Best Original Editorial Photography In Newsprint — Sports: “Turkey Day In May” Kirkwood lacrosse team win photo by Ursula Ruhl;
• Second Place for Special In-Paper Promotion or Special Section: For “Hometown Business Profiles”
• Second Place for Best Original Writing — News Article: “Douglass Hill Goes Down To Defeat” by Kevin Murphy
• Third Place for Best Original Writing — Feature Article: “Grazing Goats Have Arrived” by Jaime Mowers
• Third Place for Best Original Writing — Column, To Entertain: “The Power of Penmanship” by Leslie Gibson McCarthy
• Third Place for Best Front Page — Special Section: For 2021 “Webster Groves Community Days”