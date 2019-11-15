A new way to stay informed and involved with the local community — The Times & Word Weekly Update Newsletter!
The newsletter includes local news, information, event calendar, restaurant and business news, details about upcoming contests and interesting features spotlighting people, places and events in the community.
The newsletter is delivered right to your email inbox every Friday morning.
To celebrate the launch of the newsletter, a contest is planned for the month of December.
Each week in December, a clue for a specific piece of information contained in an editorial article will be given in the weekly newsletter. Pick up the print edition of the newspaper specified and find the answer and page number. The clue will also tell readers in which one of our papers the answer can be found — the Webster-Kirkwood Times, the South County Times or the West End Word.
Answers must be submitted via an online form. Correct answers received by the deadline will be entered into a weekly drawing for a movie theater gift card. For contest details and rules, visit www.timesnewspapers.com/site/contest.
