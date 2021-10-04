During its first year back in print, the Webster-Kirkwood Times garnered several awards and recognition for its efforts and dedication to community journalism.
Missouri Press Association
The Times earned first place in several categories of the Missouri Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest. Its awards include first place for “Best Overall Design,” second place for “Best Online Newspaper or Website” and third place for “General Excellence.”
Photo Editor Ursula Ruhl took first place for “Best Feature Photograph.” Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers received second place for “Best News or Feature Series” for a series of stories about the Kirkwood School District Board of Education’s attempt to censure one of its members.
Mowers and reporter Melissa Wilkinson together earned third place for “Best Local Business Coverage” for their ongoing stories about how local businesses have adapted to life under the coronavirus. Wilkinson also received an honorable mention for a story about students returning to classrooms in the fall of 2020.
The Times also picked up multiple awards in the 2021 Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives Best Ad Contest. Creative Director Amanda Zarecki received first place awards in the “Best Shared/Signature Page” and “Best Special Section” categories, plus fourth place in “Best Cover Design for a Special Section.”
Creativity in Crisis
In March 2021, the Webster-Kirkwood Times was one of nine businesses in the 63119 Zip code to receive a “Creativity In Crisis Award 2020” from the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce. The award honored businesses, individuals and nonprofits whose creativity and innovation triumphed in the midst of an especially stressful year due to the pandemic.
“When the print publication of the paper returned in September 2020 and those red wrappers started reappearing on the driveway again, it brought such a great feeling of ‘normalcy’ in this not-at-all-normal time,” the nomination read. “Hats off to the WKT for keeping community journalism alive.”
A Case Study
In April 2021, the Times was featured in a study by journalism professors at the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas that explored the impact of COVID-19 on community newspapers across the country.
Editor & Publisher
Newspaper industry magazine Editor & Publisher featured the Times on a podcast titled “Local Community Newspaper Is Printing Again.”