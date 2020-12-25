There will NOT be a Jan. 1, 2021, issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times — but don’t worry, we’ll be back at it again on Jan. 8, 2021.
We’re hitting pause on the presses during the week between Christmas and New Year’s to give our employees some much deserved time with their families this holiday season. We’ll still be checking emails and phone messages, but our office hours will be limited that week. Call us at 314-968-2699 before stopping in to make sure we’re open. Breaking news will be posted online at www.websterkirkwoodtimes.com, and on our social media sites.
We want to thank our readers and advertisers for their continued support in making this year’s relaunch of the Webster-Kirkwood Times possible. We wish you and yours a safe and happy holiday season!