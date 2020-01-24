Times Newspapers Publisher Dwight Bitikofer and Editor-in-Chief Don Corrigan are among 14 inductees of the new class of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.
On Jan. 3, the organization said the inductees are “legendary news reporters, editors, broadcasters, managers, producers and advertisers” who were selected for their “significant contributions to print and broadcast journalism.”
Bitikofer and Corrigan received the honor for serving their local communities through the Webster-Kirkwood Times, South County Times and West End Word newspapers for over 40 years.
Inductees were selected by the St. Louis Media History Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that researches, collects, and archives local media-related artifacts and memorabilia.
Bitikofer and Corrigan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a gala on Saturday, March 21, at St. Louis’ Last Hotel, 1501 Washington in downtown St. Louis. The public is invited to attend. Ticket information will soon be announced.
Other inductees are:
TV — Fred Caesar, former producer, writer, editor, reporter and assignment editor at KSD-TV; Jack Galmiche general manager of KETC and spearheader of the Nine Center for Public Engagement; Tim McCarver, sports broadcaster; and Tom O’Neal, TV anchor for 41 years at KSD-TV/KSDK and KTVI.
Radio — Carole Carper, first black female news director in the marketand first female of color to serve on the board of the Radio/TV News Directors’ Association; and Peter Maer, disc jockey at WGNU, WIBV, WEW and KSHE.
Print — Jeannette Batz Cooperman, staff writer and former editor-in-chief of St. Louis Magazine; Arthur Donnelly, one of the original founders of what would later become the Suburban Newspapers of Greater St. Louis; Dan Martin, artist of Weather Bird for over 30 years and, more recently, Postcards from Mound City; and Ben Thomas publisher of the Evening Whirl.
Advertising/Public Relations — Steve Puckett - A veteran of Gardner advertising, SVP/creative director at Vinyard Lee and founder of the Puckett Group; and Dick Vinyard, founder of Vinyard & Lee.