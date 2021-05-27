The time is now set for the Missouri State Boys Volleyball Class 3 Championship match between Webster Groves and Parkway West high schools for 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 27, at Roberts Gym at Webster Groves High School, 100 E. Selma Ave. Attendance to the game is limited, and already sold out, but the game will be live streamed and available to watch on Prepcasts at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/.
Touting a record of 22-8, the Webster Groves High School boys varsity volleyball team secured a spot in the championship game after defeating Fort Zumwalt South in a semifinal match earlier this week.
The time is also now set for the Missouri State Boys Volleyball Class 4 State Championship match between Kirkwood and SLUH high schools for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday night, May 27. This game will also be played at Roberts Gym at Webster Groves High School. Attendance for this game is also already sold out, but the game will be live streamed on Prepcasts as well.