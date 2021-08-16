Kirkwood native and 314-adored “It Girl” Grace Slater is best known by her stage name “Slayyyter,” and the 24-year-old Los Angeles music legend reigns supreme within the world of hyperpop queens.
Following the 2015 Kirkwood High School grad’s self-titled mixtape, Slayyyter’s recently released “Troubled Paradise” album smashes the “act like a lady” bit deemed the standard of society as she grabs Gen Z listeners with taste and an imaginary lasso. Make no mistake — while she’s no “Villian” or “Serial Killer,” she’ll put you in the dog house if need be.
Through an “eclectic mix of experimental pop and rap,” Slayyyter reminds women that they’re in charge of their lives as well as their womanhood. With pieces ranging from running-out-of-the-club-bathroom-to-dance beats to laser-slicing singles to gentle lullabies meant to soothe heartbreak, Slayyyter challenges the patriarchy which tells women to sit down and shut up. She instead encourages them to explore their femininity, no matter how loud or boisterous it may be. You’ve heard of leading with your nice foot forward? Slayyyter does it in stilettos, and she makes The Lou proud while doing so.
“St. Louis has a great music scene, but when I started my own project, I felt like there weren’t shows for me to do — it pushed me harder to create the best music I could from my bedroom,” Slayyyter told the Times. “A lot of lyric references I use and the escapist nature of my music definitely come from being from a small suburb — the Dorothy and ‘Wizard of Oz’ references on my album relate to me being from Missouri as well. I feel like I was living a quiet life at my mom’s house, and then a tornado came and swept me up into this crazy world of the entertainment industry.”
As for the real troubles in paradise?
“I’m pretty shy in real life and have really bad social anxiety,” Slayyyter said. “It’s rare for me to feel like I fit in anywhere, but I think that helps me create better music sometimes.”
Although she might be reserved in real life, Slayyyter’s twinkly-tough queenery is present in “Paradise.” Her message is clear — Gentlemen, “Look but don’t touch,” Slayyyter eats boys like you for “breakfast, dinner and lunch.” Asserting her dominance on the track “Self Destruct,” Slayyyter’s slayage is anything but unbeknownst. The lyrics, “Tie him with a lasso/Take all of his money/Run away to El Paso” annihilates any chance of being bossed around with the aid of producer DJ Wuki on the track.
A little later in the album, the self-proclaimed fast food goddess Queen White Castle pokes fun at vegans who want (metaphorical) beef in “Venom.” And have you heard the rumors? Legend has it that Slayyyter could have written Romeo and Juliet, but Shakespeare would have croaked giving birth to “Throatzillaaa.” And don’t forget, Slayyyter’s the “CEO with the candy floss” and says do what she asks or you’ll get the chop in Troubled Paradise’s fourth track, “Dog House.” After all, Slayyyter’s the boss, a business tease and “the alpha, please!”
Wait — what do you mean you haven’t heard the 2004 American classic “Mean Girls” quote: “Get in losers, we’re going clubbing!?” That’s probably because Slayyyter claims to have coined it first. With a candy heart, looks that could kill and a siren-infused pulse, the track “Butterflies’’ will make you regret runnin’ that mouth. As she transitions her tone, grab your BFF, hit the disco and allow your heart to feel Slayyyter’s heat.
Next, in the title track, “Troubled Paradise,” Slayyyter makes it crystal clear her yearning infatuation knows no bounds in the scheme of greed. A slight longing for connection while holding court as a pop princess isn’t a task for just anyone, as she confesses, “Found heaven in your eyes/Blue-green just like the sky/Your love was my demise.”
Thereafter, Slayyyter beelines to the foot tapper, “Clouds.” The clouds stand as a motif for wanting to disappear and having a hazy perception of herself. As she describes being a little girl who won the world as a champion, in the track she asks, “Life is paradise, so why do I feel this way inside?”
“Clouds really spells out how depressed I feel sometimes even though things are going well in life,” Slayyyter said. “I think the sad and melancholic lyrics over a dancy house beat create an interesting contrast.”
On a lighter, more Midwestern note, while “Cowboys’’’ try to take Slayyyter’s heart, she reminds folks this ain’t her first rodeo. After all, “hell hath no fury baby like a woman scorned.”
“Quit acting stupid/I talked to Cupid/He thinks that you’re wounded” is no surprise she’s fed up knowing a man won’t take her worth seriously. She’s a force to be reckoned with, letting the world know: “It won’t be the last time, this is hello to your goodbye.”
And finally, the beautiful, melancholy acoustic finisher, “Letters,” is art unlike any work of Slayyyter’s songs to date. Despite needing to let go of a fleeting relationship, she has trouble coming to terms with the idea of an end as she belts: “I wished for love, every night I would pray/You came along, turned the night into day” as her cherry-on-top passion perfectly concludes the honesty of navigating the heartache of love in one’s twenties. Between the angelic vocals and computerized cadency, you might find yourself suddenly needing a tissue.
“People on the internet love to compare, but I truly believe there is no one like me in music,” Slayyyter said.
Check out @Slayyyter on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and all other music-streaming platforms.
Malcia Greene is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a 2020 graduate of Kirkwood High School and was an associate editor at the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call. Greene is now attending the University of Missouri-Columbia where she is studying journalism.