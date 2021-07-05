Webster-Kirkwood Times columnist Leslie Gibson McCarthy recently received second place in the annual awards from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
There were over 200 entries from more than 120 publications in 10 categories. McCarthy took second place in the general print category for her“Four Generations, One Christmas Eve” column that appeared in the Webster-Kirkwood Times on Dec. 25, 2020. First place in the general print category went to Mark Brown of the Chicago Sun-Times.
McCarthy has been a columnist for the Times for 18 years.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the National Association of Newspaper Columnists, but I’m also gratified to see the Webster-Kirkwood Times being mentioned in the same circles as USA Today, the Boston Globe and Chicago Sun Times — as well as blogs, newsletters and student publications,” McCarthy said. “Community journalism is alive and well on so many platforms, which is why what Jaime, Randy and Kent are doing to keep this newspaper flourishing and on your driveways once a week is to be applauded as well. I’m happy to be a part of it.”