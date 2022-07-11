Webster-Kirkwood Times columnist Leslie Gibson McCarthy recently earned first place honors in the annual awards from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
The contest drew more than 150 entries nationally from 80 publications for work that appeared in 2021. Among nine categories, McCarthy took first place in the “General Print” category for two columns, “The Corner of a Corner Lot,” which appeared in the Webster-Kirkwood Times on April 19, 2021, and “The Power of Penmanship,” published Nov. 22, 2021.
This is the second year in a row that McCarthy has been honored by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. In 2021, she won second place in the same category.
McCarthy has been a columnist for Times newspapers for 19 years, writing weekly for the South County Times from 2003 to 2020, then monthly in the Webster-Kirkwood Times since the fall of 2020.
“I’m deeply honored to be recognized again by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and bring national recognition to the Webster-Kirkwood Times,” McCarthy said. “That may mean more to me than anything. This community newspaper is special, and I’m proud to be a part of this amazing team.”