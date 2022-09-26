As the Webster-Kirkwood Times marks its two-year anniversary of returning to print under employee ownership, we would like to thank readers, advertisers and those in the communities we serve.
“We want to thank everyone who has made the past two years possible. We could not continue to do what we do without your support,” Times Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers said. “At a time when so many small newspapers across the country are disappearing, but are needed more than ever, we are grateful to our readers and advertisers in the communities we serve who continue to make it possible for us to print the paper each week.”
Mowers and fellow Times employees Randy Drilingas and Kent Tentschert — along with Kent’s brother, Eric Tentschert — purchased the paper from longtime publisher Dwight Bitikofer in September 2020. Bitikofer, who co-founded the paper in 1978, suspended the print publication in March 2020 due to the pandemic. When it became clear the paper would shut down indefinitely, the employees — spurred by repeated requests from the community — stepped in to save it.
Kirkwood resident and former Kirkwood mayor Art McDonnell said he is grateful the Times returned to print.
“I appreciate the Webster-Kirkwood Times very much. It is absolutely essential to the community and the fabric of life in Kirkwood and Webster,” McDonnell said.
Webster Groves resident Mary Graff echoed that sentiment.
“I missed it so much when the paper stopped and was so excited when it came back,” she said. “I look forward to seeing that red wrapper in my driveway each week. I always head to the crossword puzzle — it’s my Friday night ritual. Of course, I love catching up on local news, too!”
The Webster-Kirkwood Times has a circulation of roughly 35,800. It is delivered to homes free of charge every Thursday/Friday to residents in Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres, Glendale, Oakland, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury and Warson Woods.
The newspaper is also available at area supermarkets and at numerous other store stack locations. To find the nearest location, visit websterkirkwoodtimes.com and click on “Pick Up A Paper” under the Delivery menu at the top of the page. Paid subscriptions for those outside of the normal coverage area are also available.
How To Support The Times
We thank everyone who has so generously supported the Times during the past two years.
In addition to donations, supporting our advertisers is the best way to ensure the newspaper’s continued success in providing local news.
By supporting the Times, readers are helping to promote awareness of news and events. Local news is vital for healthy communities, and we believe it should be available to everyone, delivered to homes in the area at no cost.
Please continue to patronize the advertisers in these pages and watch for our annual pink contribution envelopes to appear soon in an upcoming newspaper.
Donations can also be made at websterkirkwoodtimes.com, and checks can be made out to the Webster-Kirkwood Times and mailed to 122 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119.