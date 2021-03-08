Home renovation projects are significant undertakings. Working with skilled and experienced contractors can ensure projects go smoothly and are completed promptly.
Timing is a big consideration for homeowners as they begin renovating their homes, and the home improvement experts at HomeAdvisor notes the following are some general timelines for popular renovation projects.
• Home Addition. HomeAdvisor customers who recently completed home addition projects reported times between three and four months. Variables including scale and the local permits process can extend the time.
• Kitchen Remodel. Some users reported projects taking as long as four months, though the average time reported was roughly six weeks. Projects that require major overhauls like rearranging the plumbing and moving walls will take longer.
• Bathroom Remodel. More than 1,000 homeowners surveyed by HomeAdvisor reported about 4.5 weeks from start to finish. Small-scale remodels that focus on painting walls and replacing tiles can be completed quickly. But bathroom remodels that involve replacing plumbing and removing walls figure to take longer.
• Siding Installation. HomeAdvisor users report siding projects take roughly two weeks to finish. That estimate is the same regardless of which materials homeowners are replacing.