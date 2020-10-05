Donald Trump recently said, “I love the ladies.” I think this has something to do with a Supreme Court nomination.
There is ample evidence that The Donald loves the ladies, so I believe him on this one. I am not sure his “love” has much to do with jurisprudence.
After 42 years as an editor at the Times, I must confess I, too, love the ladies. Strong women have been so important to this newspaper’s success. Some were celebrities for great features: women like Charlotte Peters, Marsha Mason, Mary Engelbreit, Lori Chalupny and, of course, Isis the Belly Dancer.
• State Reps. Marion Cairns, Emmy McClelland and Deb Lavender have been so helpful for stories to explain how our state legislature in Jeff City works — or how it does not work.
• Kay Drey, Diane Sheehan and Deb Wilson helped get us interested in Times Beach Dioxin and the TMI nuke trains rolling through Webster and Kirkwood in the 1980s. Drey inspired me to be a member to this day of the Society of Environmental Journalists.
• Female mayors in our suburbs with names like Sweet, Schramm, Sheffield, Williams and Welch kept us informed on local city issues. They helped arrange for us to cover politicians who came to town with names like Clinton, Bush and Romney. Thanks, mayors ... I think.
• Women activists have helped us, like: Billie Roberts on MSD and utility rate gouging; Yvonne Logan on peace and religious issues; Harriet Patton on Black Lives Matter; Tresa McCallie on schools and Parents as Teachers; Becky Morgan and Barb Finch on sensible gun laws.
As I step down to become editor emeritus, it’s a joy to welcome Jaime Mowers as the new editor in chief. She is a driven journalist and a great advocate for community journalism.
If during the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, you think ladies are overrated — think about the wisdom of your mother. Mine used to say: “Stop fighting! Stop it! There’s enough here for everyone.”
I don’t mean to get down on men, though. But they do tend to be better at having their say than listening to others — especially to the ladies.
Teddy Roosevelt was one of the smart men. He once said: “We have fallen heirs to the most glorious heritage a people ever received, and each one of us must do his part if we wish to show that the nation is worthy of its good fortune.”
It’s been my experience in journalism that on the local and national level, women have been doing much of the heavy lifting to show that America is worthy of its good fortune. I think of women like RBG, Marjory Douglas, Rachel Carson, Mardy Murie and more.
We must listen to them, or we could lose our heritage, our country and our planet. We must also listen to mothers: “Stop the fighting. Please, stop the fighting. There’s enough here for everyone.”