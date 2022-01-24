High quality, accessible public education is foundational to an engaged and civically minded citizenry. Yet the assaults on public education — and thereby our democratic process — are plentiful in Missouri, and across the nation.
Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are routinely vilified. Efforts to support the development of students’ social and emotional skills are being twisted and misrepresented. Elected officials threaten our school districts — legally and financially — as they work to attend to the health of students, teachers and the broader community, and attempt to keep students actively learning in school in the safest way possible in the midst of a global pandemic.
At a time when our educators need and deserve community support the most, and when our children benefit from a sense of hope and consistency —chaos, threats and distraction abound for public education. What could most easily unite us — the well-being, health and success of all of our community’s children — has become divisive and politicized.
Please understand: All young people deserve to see themselves reflected in the curriculum of their classrooms. They deserve truth in teaching, and to feel safe in school. Education equity efforts ensure young people have access to culturally competent, historically accurate, socially relevant curricula at school, facilitated in an inclusive environment that is safe for all.
Meeting and addressing students’ social and emotional needs goes hand in hand with academic success. The development of skills around relationships, decision making, self-management and social awareness are foundational to life success — in the classroom and beyond. Weaving social and emotional skill development into academic learning is a powerful way to support student success.
Our country will thrive most with an engaged and civically minded citizenry. Let’s help our children develop these skills through our education system, and stop attacking the foundation of a democratic process.
Allison Williams
Webster Groves