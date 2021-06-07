Why is Republican congressional leadership opposed to a commission investigation of the violent Jan. 6 assault on the capitol building by Trump supporters?
Simple: It would be indeed embarrassing should specific members of the U.S. Congress of Republican persuasion be revealed as being sympathetic to (and/or even assisting) the low-life mob perpetrating the assault, as has been alluded to.
Suffice, Republican hierarchy is desirous of a cover up. Time to move on, eh, Minority Leader McConnell?
Fred Boeneker
Glendale