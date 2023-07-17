In response to the July 7 letter titled, “Horrified By Some Comments Made At Webster Groves Parade.” Those people are indeed responsible for their unkind reactions toward a group participating in the parade based on sexual identity, pride and relationships.
Traditionally, Orthodox Christians, Jews and Muslims recognize that their scriptures relate to the issue of same-sex sexual relationships as forbidden. I agree with the letter writer. In other words, I’m against name calling and hatefulness, too. Nonetheless, it must be recognized that name calling also originates with LGBTQ+ activists who call anyone who does not agree with them homophobic.
In other words, this isn’t only a conservative Christian response, but also a Judaic, Muslim and wide-range Christian response. This is also important to know and remember.
Let’s not be unkind in any direction. Cease calling others an unkind bigoted name such as homophobic if not wishing a backlash to one’s agenda. Perhaps it’s time to humbly return sexuality to privacy where it does not draw unnecessary attention.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood