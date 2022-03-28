It was two years ago this week that the pandemic started rolling and the Webster-Kirkwood Times published its last print issue before shutting down. A lot has changed since then, but some things have remained all too familiar. Only a few weeks ago, the mask mandate was lifted following the surge of the Omicron variant.
On the plus side, I heard great news the other day that SSM St. Mary’s had its first day in two years without a single COVID patient. We are in a better place.
A Look Back At Springing Forward
The Senate recently passed legislation to end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall. Now it heads to the House to determine its fate.
This was attempted back in 1974. According to a March 16, 2022, article from Smithsonian Magazine, one of the big reasons for the change was to conserve energy. In the end it was found that it saved little energy and may have caused an uptick in gasoline consumption.
What was to be a two-year experiment ended, and was reversed, after only eight months.
One of the issues people had concerns about was the safety of children having to walk to school in the dark. In a New York Times article that ran on Feb. 3, 1974, eight children in Florida were involved in fatal pre-dawn accidents due to the time change. There were two the year prior.
I understand it’s a hassle for some to reset all of their clocks and adjust life by an hour. Even so, the bigger issue is: How will we know when to change our fire alarm batteries?
Surely there will be an app sending out reminders to let people know when their batteries are due for changing — 100% free for users in exchange for their personal information to sell to various companies.
All kidding aside, I think David Prerau, author of “Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time,” said it best:
“For the saving of that one hour of sleep in March, [you’d be] getting four months of dark mornings and cold mornings in November through March.”
While we will have longer daylight evening hours in winter, most of them will be spent indoors, feeling content to not be out in the cold.
Personally, I don’t mind the clock changes. It’s another time in life where I can mentally reset and get ready to start anew, just like spring itself. It’s similar to the start of a new school year where one is afforded the opportunity to reset and reinvent going into a fresh academic year.
Sure, moving an hour takes a few days to get used to, but for me it’s that actual process that allows me to reset. I also like sunrises. They have a calming nature to them that helps get the day going. For four months, five out of seven days, we’ll get to enjoy them from work or school. Hooray?
There are a plethora of changes being proposed by politicians and groups all across the board. How are we expected to handle all of those changes if we can’t even handle moving the clock an hour and resetting?
Time to Change Performed by The Brady Six
Enjoy the column and then enjoy the song at: https://tinyurl.com/bddrmp3n