There is only a week left to apply to be part of this year’s Webster Groves Community Days Parade on July 4.
The application deadline is noon on Friday, June 16. No exceptions. The application can be found on the city’s Community Days webpage at wgparksandrec.com/communitydays.
The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade travels along a two-mile route through the streets of Webster Groves and draws a crowd of thousands of spectators.
The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma and ends at Memorial Park. A first place and an honorable mention winner will be awarded in each of the following categories: Children’s Entry, Civic Entry, Classic Entry, Commercial Entry, Performing Entry, Visiting Entry, Novelty Unit and Special Judges’ Awards.