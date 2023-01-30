The Missouri legislative session began by tackling the issue of proper attire for its female members. I found myself wondering how this issue relates to the concerns of their constituents. What does attire have to do with one’s ability to serve those they represent?
At the same time, members of the legislature refuse to consider the critical issue of gun violence. Addressing this issue requires gun control. Red Flag laws, currently adopted in 19 states, are proactive and preventive strategies that directly address gun control. These laws allow for the court-ordered removal of weapons from individuals who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Efforts to introduce Red Flag laws for consideration in Missouri failed due to the lack of support from the governor and Republican legislators. Gov. Mike Parsons said that “Missouri does not need preventive legislation.”
The reality is that there’s an even greater need for protective legislation. If passed, Republican supported legislation will make it easier to purchase weapons, and in so doing increase the threat.
Instead of waiting for the needless loss of more innocent lives, now is the time to demand that our representatives bring Red Flag laws to the floor for consideration.
Jim Allen
Webster Groves