It has been said that the only constant in life is change. Kirkwood is changing. The streets look different than they did when we moved here 17 years ago. Large, newly-built houses and construction vehicles are a common sight. School buildings are already at maximum capacity. The students are here and more are coming. Neighboring districts have an average of 452 students per elementary school. Kirkwood has an average of 543 students per elementary school.
The 2020-21 kindergarten class is expected to be 468 students, our fifth year of over 400 kids per class. The Lindemann property remaining untouched for years to come is not a realistic option. This land will be developed by someone at some point. Change is difficult but it is necessary. I urge you to look at the facts for Prop S as a long-term solution for our growing student population. The time is now. The bond rate this April is at 1.65% (vs our 2010 rate of 3.2%) and Prop K funds are projected to last three to four years beyond the original five-year estimate. Kirkwood will continue to change and our school facilities need to support this in the coming years ahead.
Kirkwood