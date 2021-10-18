Thanks to Daniel B. Bruzzini for his letter, “Inflation: Cruelest Tax of All” (Oct. 1-7). It is the unpleasant truth. What can we do about it? Correct the source of the problem. This is how things work now.
A politician gets elected to federal office (Senate or House). Fundraising resumes immediately with an eye to re-election. The way to get re-elected is to support bills that provide federal money directly or indirectly to their constituents. If they bring enough money into their district in their first term, it is likely they will be re-elected for another, and another, and another, etc. Now we have lifetime legislators. As a legislator, they must give up their private sector salary and pension. While they are a legislator, it is necessary that they vote their own pay increases and pension benefits without regard to their performance.
What are the unintended consequences of the current flawed system? Society has gradually developed the belief that when there is a financial need, the federal government should provide the money, so we don’t have to pay for it. But the truth is that the federal government has no money and is not trillions of dollars in debt! We have the money and the debt! So, the government can either raise our taxes (we all pay) or print more money (we all pay through inflation).
The answer? Term limits. The House and the Senate should be included with the office of the president and limited to not more than two terms in a lifetime.
John L. Downes
Kirkwood