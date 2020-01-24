In my estimation, the statement below from Donald Trump could be considered an additional Article of Impeachment … Abuse of Power.
“President Trump on Monday said it didn’t matter if Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani posed an imminent threat to the United States because of his ‘horrible past.’”
Given this administration’s ever-changing rhetoric in its attempt to justify the “imminent” decision Donald Trump made without properly notifying Congress, means to me that their explanations cannot be trusted.
Between Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, the stories have changed multiple times. Information has come out that the decision to target had been made seven months ago — they were waiting for an incident to precipitate the action.
There are stories that pleasing war hawk Republican Senators like Tom Cotton, whose votes Trump needs in the upcoming impeachment trial, were part of Trump’s decision-making process. That in itself is another abuse of power. Adding that personal political need to his decision and actions taken is what got him impeached in the first place.
How can Senators Blunt and Hawley defend Trump’s process to make such a momentous decision? He has no respect for Congress or how our government works.
Our Senators must stop enabling his reckless behavior and start standing up for America.
Webster Groves