I am writing in response to the “Disappointed Over Prop 1 Loss in Kirkwood” letter published on Nov. 12.
As a longtime Kirkwood resident, I, too, am disappointed that we have not yet found money to improve our streets and sidewalks. It’s a top priority for most residents and, in many neighborhoods, it has become a safety issue.
However, I was one of the people who voted no on Prop. 1. Why? First, I don’t want lower income people or anyone on a fixed income to be burdened with an extra 1% sales tax when they can least afford it, especially with the current inflation and skyrocketing food costs. Secondly, I don’t want Kirkwood’s small businesses, grocers, restaurants and large retailers to suffer because our town would quickly become known as the “high sales tax” area. And, how will we attract new businesses if that becomes our brand? Finally, a full 1% and 40-year term seemed like an overreach.
Mainly, I voted no because I didn’t feel like there had been enough public engagement/open meetings on the topic, and I was unsure if we had explored any and all options to fund the repairs/maintenance. For instance, what about existing America Cares COVID money for municipalities? Or perhaps we could issue municipal bonds to fund the work. What has happened to all the excess tax money in our general fund from tear-downs and the increase from larger, new home values? Are there any other, perhaps innovative ways to fund the sidewalks and streets, i.e. greenway or grants for ADA compliance?
Come on Kirkwood, let’s get creative! We all know we need to work on our streets and sidewalks. Let’s figure out a way to do it without overburdening our businesses and lower income residents who can least afford it.
Barbara Pierce
Kirkwood