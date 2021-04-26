Area homeowners may need to prepare for some more real estate property tax shock. New data for the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts shows some significant hikes over the past two years.
The median increase for Kirkwood homes is 6.9% while a 7% increase is projected for homes in Webster Groves. Those numbers can mean higher tax bills, although the numbers are also less than the countywide property increase of 9.1%.
“Every home is different, so individual values will vary,” said Sarah Siegel, external affairs manager for the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office. “The assessor’s job is to value the property. It’s up to the school districts, and other taxing districts, to set tax rates.
“Another important point to remember is that because of the Hancock Amendment, the higher home values don’t necessarily lead to higher taxes,” Siegel added.
Although rising home values help residents build home equity and wealth, in the short term they generally translate to higher taxes. The value hikes in St. Louis County this year follow a major 15% rise in median home values in 2019.
Angry residents packed town hall forums in 2019 and that could be the case again this year. Residents are already expressing doubt about hikes when no one visited their homes to see their conditions during the pandemic.
Seniors on fixed incomes are again crying for exemptions and relief from the higher tax bills that seem to come every two years after reassessment in St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman said he supports such relief for senior citizens, but said such measures have to come from the state and Missouri legislators are more focused on other issues right now than with reassessment.
Strong Housing Market
“A strong housing market is good news for homeowners, neighborhoods and the whole community,” noted Zimmerman. “But that also makes it extra important to make sure we’ve got it right.
“If we’re wrong about the size of your house or the last time you remodeled, that could lead to the wrong value and an unfair tax bill,” he added. “Our job is to be fair and accurate. So, help us help you. If you see something, say something. No one knows your property better than you.”
To better serve homeowners, Zimmerman said he plans to implement a new early review pilot project this year. The goal is to avoid as many formal appeal hearings as possible this summer.
As Zimmerman explained: “Obviously in the middle of a pandemic, we could not do interior inspections and in-person conferences like we used to. So, if folks reach out to us to talk about their home value, we’re going to ask for the evidence — like photos and comparable sales — up front. The more information we get early, then the more time we’ll have to fix mistakes.
“Setting property values is just the first step in the property process,” he added. “Only after homes are valued can taxing districts set their tax rates. My job is to estimate your home’s value in the real estate market.”
Zimmerman said he sometimes feels like the umpire in a baseball game, having to call the balls and strikes as he sees them. Then school and fire districts, and other taxing entities, make the most important decision: How much each of us will pay in property taxes.
Commercial property has not fared as well as residential property in a long stretch of pandemic. Shops and restaurants have taken a hit, and some downtown storefronts are empty. Still, commercial property has seen an increase in value, according to county assessment officials.
“There’s no doubt that COVID has adversely impacted some businesses, but not all of them — the impact varies a lot,” said Siegel. “Take restaurants. A fast food restaurant with a big drive-thru business like a McDonald’s is not going to be hurt so much as a smaller, stand-alone restaurant.
“It’s also really important for people to know that this office is charged with establishing real estate values — not the value of a business,” she added. “That means that even in the midst of COVID, our staff is looking at the data — the value of the real estate on the open market.”
Appeals Process
If homeowners think an assessment is wrong, they can submit documents and photos showing the characteristics and condition of their home. Materials can be submitted via email to assessor@stlouisco.com or mailed to the Office of the Assessor, 41 S. Central Ave., 3rd Floor, Clayton, MO 63105.
An appraiser will review materials submitted by the homeowner. If the appraiser finds that the preliminary value needs to be changed, the appraiser will contact the homeowner and try to resolve the matter. If the homeowner and the appraiser cannot agree, the homeowner can appeal to the Board of Equalization starting May 1.
All residential property owners should expect to receive a Change of Assessment Notice in the mail beginning in mid-May, even if the value of their home has not changed. Commercial property owners should expect to receive a Change of Assessment Notice by mid-June.
Reassessment Timeline
• March: Preliminary residential property values are available. Early review begins.
• April: Taxing authorities (such as school districts) submit their projected tax rates to the St. Louis County Collector of Revenue, which then creates the projected Tax Liability Notice for each property.
• May: Filing period for Board of Equalization appeals begins May 1. Change of Assessment and Projected Tax Liability notices will be mailed to all residential property owners.
• June: Change of Assessment and Projected Tax Liability notices will be mailed to all owners of commercial property.
• July: On July 1, the assessor will certify the 2021 Assessment Roll containing final values. This date is set by Missouri statute and cannot be changed. Missouri law prohibits the assessor from changing property values after July 1. Filing period for Board of Equalization appeals ends July 12.