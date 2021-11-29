Many Webster residents don’t understand Tax Increment Financing (TIF), or how they have benefited from its use in past years in Webster Groves.
The parking deck and all parking along the railroad in Old Webster resulted from a TIF project. Panera exists at its current location due to TIF. Straub’s front entrance was renovated and its loading dock was relocated to the rear so that commercial could be built along Allen Avenue using TIF funds. Four public parking lots were built in Old Orchard with TIF funds. An unsightly tangle of overhead wiring was relocated underground and street lights and other streetscape were installed with TIF funds so that we could enjoy strolling through that shopping district. (Schnucks on Big Bend benefited from over 20 years of partial tax abatement by the city to overcome some extraordinary development costs.)
I am neither advocating for nor against the proposed Douglass Hill development, but opponents’ claims that the Webster Groves School District “will lose over $20 million in future revenues” is simply not true. Development has to occur in order for incremental tax revenue to be generated, and virtually no new development has occurred in the 15-acre tract in the 15-plus years since the city last requested development proposals for this area.
If a TIF project is approved, all taxing jurisdictions continue to receive the amount of tax revenue from the project area as they received prior to the TIF designation. The developer/property owner does, however (unlike tax abatement), continue to pay the full property taxes, with the resulting incremental growth in tax revenue earmarked to pay extraordinary land assembly and infrastructure costs necessary for the project to proceed. Citizens may oppose the proposed Douglass Hill development for a variety of reasons, but tax revenue loss should not be one of them.
Roger Grow, former director of Webster Groves Planning & Development