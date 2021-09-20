After five public hearings dating back to June, the Webster Groves Plan Commission on Monday, Sept. 13, split their votes 4-4 on a zoning change request from the developer of the proposed Douglass Hill project.
The request for a zoning change now goes to the city council with a neutral assessment from the plan commission. The council could take up the matter at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5. A simple majority vote of the council is required to approve or deny the zoning change.
The 15-acre development site, located just north of the Old Webster shopping area, currently carries four zoning designations. SG Collaborative was before the plan commission requesting a single zoning designation for a planned commercial district.
The two developers are steadfast in their contentions that the project’s scale must remain as proposed if Douglass Hill is to be economically viable.
The split vote came after Larry Chapman and Phil Hulse of SG Collaborative addressed many of the criticisms that have targeted the mixed-use project since the first of three town hall meetings was held in April of 2020. The majority of the nearly 200 public comments submitted to the plan commission over the past few months have been critical of the Douglass Hill project.
Each member of the plan commission spoke to project concerns prior to Monday’s vote. All expressed reservations about the scale of the development, with its proposed seven-story buildings and up to 16 town houses. Commission members also spoke to increased traffic, the project’s environmental impact on the area, flooding, and a reluctance to see long-existing businesses forced — perhaps through the use of eminent domain — from the development area.
Despite these concerns, several commission members still want to see the project move forward.
“I have concerns about the scale. I very much have concerns about eminent domain. But, based on what is in front of us, I believe the plan is: Better to move
forward with something for Webster than nothing. So, I vote yes,” said Commissioner Jeff Smith.
Commission Member Annie Tierney agreed with Smith and voted for the zoning change, as did Commissioners Steve Hunkins and Maddy Heikkila. Commissioner Scott Mueller recused himself from the vote due to professional ties to members of the development team.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager explained to commissioners prior to the vote that they should consider only whether the requested combined zoning to allow for mixed uses was appropriate and “in the city’s best interest.” He said concerns such as tax increment financing, eminent domain or the project’s density will be addressed later by the council or other appropriate review boards.
Should the city council ultimately approve the rezoning, the developer has one year to submit a final development plan before the land would revert back to its original zoning, according to Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development. Once the developer submits a final development plan, that plan would go to the plan commission for review.
“Over the past few months, the plan commission heard more than 180 public comments from residents regarding the project,” said Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples. “They were able to use that information and their own research to come to a vote and we thank them for their time and efforts.”
The city reports that the TIF Commission also continues its discussions on the Douglass Hill project. The TIF Commission will hold its public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The commission is composed of six St. Louis County appointees, appointees from the local schools and the other tax districts. The TIF Commission will consider the financial aspects of the Douglass Hill project and after hearing public comments, will submit a vote and recommendations to council.
The city council is charged with reviewing all of the information from both the plan and TIF commissions for a final decision on the project.