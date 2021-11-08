I am writing in support of the Douglass Hill project. We have lived in our home two blocks from the development in Webster Groves for 42 years and have seen whatever changes have taken place. There haven’t been many.
As other communities have grown and become more interesting, Webster has barely changed. I always cringe when I hear the phrase, “We live in Webster Graves.”
We’ve got a vibrant restaurant community. Now let’s step it up and make the rest of our community more vibrant. With the Douglass Hill project, we have a chance to take an area of Webster Groves and make it more than it already is. Let’s not be sentimental. Let’s be imaginative.
The developer has also lived a couple of blocks from the development site for decades. It’s unlikely that he wants to produce a development that he can’t live with or would be embarrassed by. We should all be grateful that we have a local developer who wants to improve the community he and his family live in as opposed to a large developer from another state.
Let’s throw off the sleepy bedroom community moniker and think about making Webster Groves a better, more interesting and vibrant place.
Ceci Bartels
Webster Groves