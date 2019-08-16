Developing a digital app that generates metrics for fast-food drive-thru times. Establishing a shop that makes sports equipment more accessible for youngsters. Creating a new line of clothing.
None of this sounds much like school work. But for 21 Webster Groves High School seniors, and a few juniors, these ventures and more will be what they’ll start the first three hours of each class day with this year.
“I had one of my students on the first day (Aug. 13) say, ‘This doesn’t even seem like school,’” said Kara Siebe, director of the Thrive Entrepreneurial Incubator, which operates out of the former Webster Groves District Service Center, 3232 S. Brentwood Blvd.
Siebe has been a marketing teacher in the district for 16 years. District Superintendent John Simpson said she is “a natural” to lead the program.
Thrive, which was modeled on the Parkway School District’s Spark program, is a hands-on, experiential learning course that focuses on equipping students with business, communication, financial, leadership and decision-making skills by partnering with the district and local business people, active and retired.
“The fact is that the workplace model is no longer going to be like the one my father would recognize — going to the office every day. The workforce of tomorrow is going to consist of contract workers selling their services to a number of companies,” said Steve McAlevey, who along with banker Matt Fagin presented the idea to the district. McAlevey took an early retirement after a career with Maritz and Centene Corporation.
“The Thrive program is, in my mind, not just for the typical, college-bound, straight A student. It appeals to kids who think in a certain way. Entrepreneurial-minded students,” McAlevey said.
McAlevey, Fagin, Siebe, Simpson and Vinisha Clark comprise Thrive’s advisory board. Its stable of mentors includes Andre Nelson, Jeff Binder, Dave Buck, Kristy Daniels Jackson, Dave Brader, David Schroeder, Lee Moss, Melissa McLain, Megan Bittle, Laura Burns, Melissa McCartie, Holland Saltsman and Brian Corrigan, all active or retired business folks.
Saltsman, who owns and operates the Novel Neighbor bookstore on Big Bend, has children attending the district’s schools and has volunteered in many capacities for the district. Becoming a Thrive mentor is the latest opportunity for her to support the schools.
“This is really a story that is us. We have a ground level, entrepreneurial business and that’s what Thrive is about,” she said. “I don’t consider myself an expert. But I anticipate being there to ask and answer questions, to challenge the students in ways that incorporate my own experiences with a start-up business.”
The students will earn practical art and optional personal-finance credits toward graduation, and college credit for Missouri State University and Webster University is also available.
“What our students are doing is not what you’d call ‘projects,’ they are ‘businesses,’” Siebe said. “All of the planning, follow up, marketing, the students are learning and doing with the help of the mentors. They will guide and hold students accountable for their progress and performance.”
Siebe said the closest thing to the “traditional classroom” will be visits by “subject matter experts” from the business community who will make presentations to our students. Our student business people will also be visiting local businesses to see how they operate.”
At various times throughout the year, local businesses will host mock interviews for the Thrive students.
Arguably the highlight of Thrive experience will be business pitch competitions in the mold of the “Shark Tank” television show, where students can vie for cash prizes that can be re-invested in their businesses. The pitch events will pit Webster Groves student business people against those of other school-based incubators. Vetta Sports and Waterway have agreed to contribute funding for the pitch events.
As with any business, capital is required. The Thrive teams begin with $500 each earmarked for prototyping, donated from community sponsors. Donations are still being accepted through the Webster Groves School Foundation. The law firm Kullhman, Klein & Dioneda has been a major contributor.
Simpson said he is overwhelmed by the business community’s support and generosity in the run-up to the Aug. 13 launch.
“Armstrong Teasdale will provide legal services and Rob Wagnon of Acument Managed Services will provide assistance with technology,” Simpson said.
Nehring Design, CI Select/Ki Furniture, Rick Giancola and Thrive students worked together to transform the Service Center into the incubator base of operations.
An official ribbon cutting for the incubator is planned for sometime after Labor Day.