The Webster Groves School District has been awarded a $67,302 grant from the Innovative Technology Education Fund to support its Thrive Entrepreneurship program.
The grant will allow the district to expand its successful entrepreneurship program — currently available to Webster Groves High School students — to middle and elementary school students.
The Thrive Entrepreneurship program has been a resounding success since its inception, with high school students learning invaluable skills in problem-solving, innovation and critical thinking, according to district officials.
“With this grant, the district will now be able to offer these same opportunities to younger students, starting with third-graders who will learn how to identify problems and create or find solutions through VentureLab,” the district said in a statement.
Fourth and fifth grade students will have an opportunity to participate in an after-school Thrive Jr. Club. Middle school students will be able to take one new entrepreneurship course this year, which will cover the entire entrepreneurial process.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Innovative Technology Education Fund for this grant, which will allow us to bring the benefits of entrepreneurship education to even more students,” said Jason Adams, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Webster Groves School District. “We believe that entrepreneurship skills are crucial for success in the 21st century, and we are committed to providing our students with these opportunities. With this grant, we can continue to build on the great work that our high school students have already accomplished and inspire even more students to pursue their passions.”
The Innovative Technology Education Fund is dedicated to supporting innovative education programs that use technology to enhance learning and promote success.