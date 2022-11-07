The Webster Groves School District’s Thrive entrepreneurial incubator program, previously exclusive to high school students, has now expanded to serve middle schoolers and plans are in place to extend the program to elementary school students as well.
The current high school program, offered to juniors and seniors, has the potential to earn students six credits toward their college education. Students develop business plans, learn from local experts and register their businesses as LLCs.
“An incubator is a place where a small business can go and grow in a safe space. Oftentimes there’s low rent, mentors and access to funding,” Kara Siebe, coordinator of the Thrive program, told board of education members at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27.
“We’re a true incubator. Our students really start businesses. They are registered with the state. They really pay taxes — and they earn money,” she continued. “Commercial success is secondary in this program. If you fail in your business, you do not fail in the program. The only way you fail is if you don’t pick yourself up and try something new.”
Siebe said the district recently launched Thrive Jr., a program aimed at middle and elementary school students. She said Thrive Jr. members will not be expected to start their own businesses, but will instead focus on developing an “entrepreneurial mindset.”
Starting in December and January, the Thrive Jr. Club will meet after school at every district elementary school. Open to fourth and fifth graders, club members will work through the business pipeline from idea to pitch.
As of last week, the Thrive Jr. program was launched at Hixson Middle School for all grades. In middle school, Thrive Jr. students will develop ideas and pitches, and identify a marketplace for their product or service, including online sales.
Siebe also told the board that it could expect proposals in coming months for standalone entrepreneurship classes for seventh and eighth graders.