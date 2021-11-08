Old MacDonald had a farm, but Bryan Meyers has a surgery practice. And a farm.
Meyers is chief of thoracic surgery at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital. When he’s not performing lifesaving lung and esophageal procedures, he’s in Perryville, Missouri, communing with cows and chickens, or selling meat and poultry out of his Webster Groves home or at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market.
With several doctors and nurses in the family, Meyers was destined for a medical path, but around 2010 he started longing for a change of pace.
“As much as I love my job, it’s all indoors. It’s always 75 and sunny in the operating room,” he said. “Although gardening and yard work was fun, it struck me that I was missing out on doing something a little more elaborate.”
Around the same time, Meyers discovered “The Omnivore’s Dilemma,” a book by Michael Pollan discussing the origins and ethics of food production. He was inspired by a small, sustainable farm mentioned in the book. His association with Julia Usher, a renowned pastry chef who happens to be his wife, gave him the final push. He started looking for some land.
Meyers settled on a 120-acre plot in Perry County, hiring local brothers Andrew and Jacob Bachmann, who had grown up on farms, but had no land of their own. Within a year, Three Spring Farms was open for business.
“It was a slow start. We’ve gradually been tweaking,” said Meyers. “We started off thinking just grass-fed beef, but we quickly realized we couldn’t do enough because of the length of time it takes to raise a cow from birth to slaughter. So we added pigs and chickens and vegetables.”
Jacob Bachmann has since taken a full-time position elsewhere, so for now, it’s just Meyers and Andrew Bachmann running the farm, with the help of other family members. Even after 10 years, Meyers is staying true to his original promise — sustainable farming, little to no use of pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals, and animals raised in open, healthy environments.
“Some people have said an animal on a farm like ours has a very good life and then one bad day,” said Meyers.
In addition to creating a more humane farming experience, Meyers feels that grass-fed beef just tastes better — and his customers think so, too.
“It requires a little bit more knowledge about what you’re cooking and a more gentle hand when you’re cooking it,” he said. “If you take beef raised on corn with a lot of marbled fat, even if you overcook it, it’s hard to mess that up. Grass-fed beef is leaner, and it could get you in trouble if you’re too heavy handed.”
The Promise of Next Year
Meyers considers himself more of an “ideas man,” leaving most of the day-to-day cow care to Andrew Bachmann. He’s gotten to stretch that muscle even further as part owner of Local Harvest Grocery in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Meyers got involved when the business opened an ill-fated branch in Kirkwood in 2012. The store closed less than a year later, and Meyers helped them out of a tight spot. He’s now involved in any large decision the business makes. Three Spring Farms also serves as a vendor, supplying the grocery store with beef, pork and eggs.
As if Meyers didn’t already have enough to do, the doctor-turned-cattle rancher has recently picked up a new passion — beekeeping.
It started in the early stages of the pandemic when hospitals were overrun with COVID-19 patients, leaving nurses frantic but sidelining surgeons. He purchased his first hive in spring 2020, after taking a class and connecting with a few mentors.
Despite a rough start with aggressive bees, his hive was very productive in its first year, creating nearly 30 pounds of honey. Meyers said this is an anomaly.
“I thought, ‘This is easy.’ But my bee mentor told me last year’s honey crop was unexpected and that I shouldn’t get used to it. She turned out to be right,” said Meyers.
Though he’s since expanded to two hives, Meyers decided to leave this year’s honey with the bees to make sure they have enough to winter over. While he might not be selling any of the sweet stuff this season, Meyers said customers can look forward to Three Spring honey in the future.
“Bees and farming and gardening — it’s always the promise of next year,” he said. “That’s the thing that keeps
you going.”
Where To Buy
Catch Meyers in person at the following upcoming events in Tower Grove Park:
• Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market — Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Holiday Market — Dec. 4, Dec. 11 & Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Winter Market — Jan. 8 & Jan. 22, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meyers’ products are also available at Local Harvest Grocery, 3108 Morganford Road; through Seed Sprout Spoon Catering + Events; and online at app.barn2door.com/e/5PgYO/all for pick-up in Webster Groves on Sunday afternoons.