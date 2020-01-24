Two Webster Groves School District residents who applied when the district sought candidates to fill the seat vacated by Arnold Stricker apparently want voters, not the board of education, to have the final say.
Brian McQueary, an English teacher with experience in both public and Catholic high schools since 2004, and Kevin Mitchell, a freelance writer, digital marketer and Webster Groves PTO member, have filed as candidates for the April 7 election. McQueary and Mitchell were among eight individuals who submitted applications for the seat in November.
The board then narrowed the field to three candidates: Erin Gunn, Joel Oliver and McQueary. After public interviews, Gunn and Oliver emerged as the frontrunners. When the board couldn’t choose between the two (tie vote of 3-3), it was decided the seat would be left open until the election.
Allen Todd, who chairs the district’s financial advisory committee, has also filed to run for the two-year seat. Todd is director of partnerships and initiatives at Health Literacy Media. When Todd announced his candidacy, there was some talk of appointing him to the seat if no other candidates file for it.
The three incumbents whose terms are set to expire in April —Amy Clendennen, Jo Doll and David Addison — all filed for re-election, and will not face opposition.