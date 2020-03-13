Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. Board members serve three-year terms.
In order of their appearance on the April 7 ballot, the candidates are:
Chad Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh is one of three board members running for reelection. A Kirkwood resident for more than 25 years, Kavanaugh has served on the board since 2017. He and his wife have three children — two Kirkwood graduates and another who currently attends Kirkwood High. Kavanaugh is a professional services consultant for World Wide Technology, and said his work experience is also beneficial in his role as a school board member.
Jennifer Pangborn
Pangborn is seeking her second term on the board. A resident of Kirkwood for seven years, she and her husband have three young children attending Kirkwood schools. Pangborn believes her career as a community planner and transportation engineer helps her bring a unique, professional experience to the board when planning projects and analyzing how they will impact Kirkwood schools, roads and community members.
Nikole Shurn
Shurn is running for the first time. A longtime resident and 1996 Kirkwood High graduate, Shurn is a former educator who has two children attending Kirkwood schools. She believes her previous experience as a middle and high school teacher, as well as her current position with Wyman Wrap Around Services for the School District of University City, make her an ideal candidate. In her role with Wyman, she is responsible for addressing student needs and identifying community resources that can meet those needs.
Julie Backer
Backer, who is a real estate agent, is running for her third term. A 26-year resident of Kirkwood, Backer has served on the board since 2014. She has four children — two Kirkwood graduates and two attending Kirkwood High.
Backer, who recently faced a possible censure for allegations of board policy violations, said she has made several valuable contributions to the board. She has been on the district’s wellness committee, involved in the opportunity gap task force and serves as Kirkwood’s delegate to the Special School District’s Governing Council. As the parent of a child with a disability, Backer has long been known as an advocate for families who have children with special needs.
Michael Kleckner
Kleckner is running for the first time. He and his wife have lived in Kirkwood since 2011 and have two young children. Kleckner believes his experience as an Adventure Club educator and long-term substitute teacher at Westchester Elementary and other district schools make him an ideal candidate. He is an executive producer at a video production firm.
All five candidates have served on various committees and volunteered in several capacities within the district and in the community.
Priorities
Kavanaugh said if reelected his top priorities will be helping the district transition to its new superintendent; the organizational health between administrators, staff, board members and the superintendent; and addressing the current and future enrollment challenges.
Pangborn said she also wants to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent, and her other priorities include eliminating the achievement gap, creating more career-ready options for students, advocating for more mental health and wellness resources, and continuing to push for the safety, security and well-being of not only students, but staff members.
Shurn said her priorities will be fighting for academic excellence for all students and helping the district implement its plan to close the achievement gap. She also wants to ensure that the social and emotional needs of all students are being met, as well as enhancing the school board’s relationships with all stakeholders.
Backer said if reelected her priorities will be continuing to advocate for equality and inclusion for all students, providing the best education possible with the tax revenue available, and listening to students, parents, teachers, administrators and taxpayers.
Kleckner said his priorities will be ensuring student safety, reevaluating the use of technology in the classroom, preparing students for the real world beyond school, and creating better exposure to alternative paths of education (carpentry, plumbing and other trades) for high school students.
Prop S
The first question candidates were asked at a recent forum was: “Are you in favor of building the new school under Prop S?”
Prop S, a no-tax increase bond issue to help alleviate overcrowding in the district’s schools, will be on the April ballot. If passed, the measure would fund a $70 million expansion plan that would include a new K-5 school on property the district owns at Lindemann and Dougherty Ferry, plus classroom additions and other facility, safety and accessibility improvements in the district.
Kavanaugh said alleviating overcrowding at the existing elementary schools is the main goal of Prop S.
“The new building is not the focus — the focus is load balancing our five elementary schools into six schools so that we can effectively teach students at various levels,” he said. “When you have an elementary school with over 600 kids, it’s not manageable from an administrative perspective, a staff perspective or a wellness perspective.”
Pangborn agreed: “We’ve had two years of looking at the data, walking the schools, asking a lot of questions, and talking to students, teachers, parents and educators. We have classrooms in closets and our most vulnerable students are receiving instruction in the hallways — our academic excellence is not at its best.”
Shurn echoed those sentiments, adding she’s seen the affects of overcrowding as a parent and feels another school is needed.
“We can provide a higher quality education for our kids with more space,” she said.
But not all candidates agree. Backer, who has been a vocal opponent of Prop S, acknowledged the district is facing overcrowding, but doesn’t feel the $70 million plan is the most fiscally responsible way to solve the problem.
Kleckner agreed with Backer.
“I’m against Prop S — it just doesn’t feel right,” he said. “We have residents worried about flooding and water runoff, MSD (Metropolitan Sewer District) has not vetted this yet and even though it’s being billed as a no-tax-rate increase bond issue, I believe a tax increase will be needed in 2026 if we pass this. If we do this without doing our due diligence, it could put us in a tough spot down the road.”
Teacher Salaries
Candidates were also asked whether Kirkwood teacher salaries should be higher to attract and retain the best and most qualified staff. All noted the complexity of the issue and that teacher pay and salary vary widely based on the teacher’s level of education and years with the district.
Having said that, all three incumbents said yes while the two newcomers said no. Those who said “yes” noted a desire to make sure Kirkwood’s teaching salaries are competitive with other St. Louis County districts. Those who said “no” said it’s not that teachers aren’t deserving of a raise, but noted that Kirkwood is already one of the highest paying districts in the county.