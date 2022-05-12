Webster University, Eden Theological Seminary and Nerinx Hall High School will hold their individual annual commencement ceremonies on their respective campuses during the week of May 13 through May 20, which will make for a busy time in Webster Groves.
“It will be an exciting week for Webster Groves, with families and graduates from all three institutions filling restaurants, buying flowers and gifts, and enjoying what we have known all along — Webster Groves is a wonderful community and a beautiful place to celebrate,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) Stroble.
Webster University will kick off the trio of commencements with ceremonies on May 13 and 14. On Friday, May 13, the main event will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by individual ceremonies for schools and colleges lasting until 7:30 p.m. On the Saturday, May 14, ceremonies for graduate students will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Webster University has been working with the Webster Groves Police Department to coordinate traffic control and security on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Guests to Webster’s event are encouraged to park in the university’s multi-story parking garage and its parking lots.
Nerinx Hall High School will also host its commencement on Friday, May 13, starting at 6 p.m. For many years, Nerinx held its ceremony at Powell Hall in the Art District in St. Louis. When the pandemic started in 2020, Nerinx moved its event to campus, as Powell Hall was no longer available due to COVID restrictions.
Eden Seminary’s commencement ceremony will be held the following Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. Previously, Eden’s Commencement was held at Manchester United Methodist Church, but when the pandemic started, Eden moved its ceremony to a virtual environment. Just like Webster University, this will be Eden’s first in-person graduation since the start of the pandemic and the first commencement on its campus in decades.