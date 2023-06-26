Three Kirkwood High School students were recently awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. The award is given to those who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership through a measurable and sustainable community service project.
Recent Kirkwood High graduates Maeve Heaney and Olivia James, along with junior Erika Schmitz, were recognized with other Gold Award recipients during a June 11 ceremony.
Maeve Heaney
Heaney organized a three-day language camp for 20 local elementary students to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award. Heaney and volunteers taught the campers about Spanish, French and German-speaking countries, and helped them learn basic vocabulary through games and activities.
Heaney also created “words of the day” vocabulary sheets for each language, including terms for specific stations such as sports and games, crafts and culture, and nature and learning. She also provided detailed project instructions to the Languages Club at Kirkwood High School, which will continue running the camp in future years.
Olivia James
James organized an all-girl STEM event to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award. She led a team of volunteers to instruct 60 elementary school girls as they built and designed a series of boats, met with local female engineers and learned about different robotics programs. Each attendee received an engineering notebook to continue working on their boat designs.
James worked with the Kirkwood School District Foundation to receive a grant to purchase event supplies that were still needed after collecting donations from her church.
Erika Schmitz
Schmitz partnered with St. Louis Children’s Hospital to spread holiday cheer to patients for her Gold Scout Gold Award. She began by organizing a donation drive at Kirkwood High School to collect stuffed animals, arts and crafts supplies, blankets, toys and books for all ages.
She also created a website and worked with Kirkwood High School to promote the project on social media and school sporting events. The Kirkwood cheer team will continue Schmitz’s project by organizing annual donation drives in the future.