Two incumbents and one newcomer are vying for two seats on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. Board members serve three-year terms.
In order of their appearance on the April 6 ballot, the candidates are:
Jean Marie Andrews
Andrews is running for her second term on the board, on which she currently serves as vice president. She holds degrees in early childhood education and special education, and became a stay-at-home mom after teaching for 10 years at Robinson Elementary. All three of her children attend Keysor Elementary.
Andrews serves as the liaison between the school board and the Kirkwood City Council, as well as on five district committees — communication, safety, curriculum, strategic planning and policy management. She received master school board certification from the Missouri School Board Association and co-chaired the successful 2017 Prop K campaign to help fund Kirkwood schools.
Andrews believes her firsthand experience teaching Kirkwood students and collaborating with administrators, staff and parents proves she has the leadership skills and passion to continue serving as a board member.
Angelina (Angie) Bernardi
Bernardi is seeking a third term on the board. She and her husband are 30-year residents of Kirkwood and have three sons, all of whom are graduates of Kirkwood High School. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in materials science engineering. She has also achieved both master and distinguished school board certifications from the Missouri School Board Association.
A former board vice president, Bernardi currently serves on the strategic planning, technology, curriculum, sustainability, salary and communications committees. She is also a member of the Kirkwood Legislative Advocacy Committee for Education, the Equity Gap Task Force, Discipline Philosophy and Policy Committee, and the Kirkwood Every Child Promise Early Education Initiative.
Bernardi said her career as a strategic planning and engineering consultant and her long history volunteering and improving the city of Kirkwood will help her continue to make the best decisions as a member of the school board.
Allen B. McCoy
Newcomer McCoy attended school in St. Louis before studying math and economics at New York University. He moved to Kirkwood with his wife in 2011. He has a doctorate in systems science and mathematics, and currently works as a data analyst.
His two older children attend Westchester Elementary and his youngest child is on the wait list for Kirkwood Early Childhood Center. He is a former member of the Kirkwood Board of Adjustments and Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise.
McCoy believes his experience in data analysis will help him make logical decisions while measuring outcomes and determining best practices going forward for the school district.
Priorities
Candidates were given the opportunity to introduce themselves and express their priorities for the Kirkwood School District at a virtual candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on March 11.
Andrews said her top priority is the academic success of all groups of students, from those who excel to those who need intense support, inside or outside of the classroom.
“Quite frankly, we are not meeting the needs of all of our students,” said Andrews. “This was happening prior to COVID, but COVID has compounded this problem, and now we have a COVID gap. (Superintendent) Dr. Ulrich and his team are working and refining our systems, procedures and structures for how we serve our kids. As a board member, I will continue to look at student data to ensure that these systems are working and impacting achievement.”
Bernardi said her top priorities are equity for all; wellness, growth and success for students and teachers; and resource management — all of which align with the district’s strategic plan. As a member of the strategic planning committee, Bernardi believes she is poised to uphold those pillars.
“I’m looking forward to aligning all those together,” she said.
McCoy’s top focus is providing quality education to every student, including ensuring the district hires and retains the best teachers and distributes the resources and technology students need to succeed. He also intends to use data to measure success and keep the district on solid financial footing.
“I want to work to ensure that every child receives the best educational experience possible, rooted in equity and focusing on the whole child,” he said. “We need to make sure we are measuring our achievement, aligning our finances with our goals and asking ourselves, ‘How much are we spending to move the needle?’”
Prop R
Candidates were asked to weigh in on Proposition R, a bond issue that addresses crowding and security issues within district schools through building additions and renovations. The ballot measure does not include a new school building, as did Proposition S, which failed to sway voters last year.
If passed, the measure would extend current tax rates, but not increase them. Should Prop R fail, the portion of the tax bill that goes to debt service will continue to go down as the district’s bonds from 2010 are paid off.
All three candidates agreed that Prop R is important and necessary for the growth of the Kirkwood School District.
Andrews said she supports the proposition 100%, and that addressing the issue of overcrowding has been years in the making.
“There aren’t cons when we’re talking about meeting the needs of our students,” said Andrews. “Bond measures are how we fund brick and mortar. If we want to continue to be a leading school district in our state, we have to support our schools.”
Bernardi praised the fact that Prop R was written after consulting school principals to address the needs of each building individually. She added that financial markets dictate the timeliness of the decision, with current interest rates falling.
“I’ve seen the needs across the buildings. I think that safety and security improvements, accessibility and the improving of facilities for all the schools is a very good way to approach it for equity,” said Bernardi.
McCoy touted the proposition as vital for the Kirkwood community to address overcrowding. He said students should be able to enjoy art, music and lunch — spaces that would be in jeopardy should Prop R fail — in a spread out, comfortable environment.
“Alleviating that overcrowding and doing it in a way that makes all of the opportunities and experiences within our district accessible and equal and among our schools is extraordinarily important,” he said.
Pandemic Response
Candidates were asked what role they, as board members, would play in determining attendance guides and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrews said the role of a board member is to ensure that Superintendent David Ulrich and his team follow a process to determine what is best for students in the fall. She added that she supports parents and having a choice in determining whether students attend virtual or in-person school.
Bernardi said the board can write resolutions and advise administrators regarding reentry. She added that she previously recommended a reentry task force, an ad-hoc committee of parents and students, to help advise the superintendent.
“The administrative day-to-day decisions on returning to school and what the schedule will be does belong to the administration,” she said. “But the board is responsible for overseeing, and for governance, and for writing policy. That’s how we will move forward.”
McCoy said the role of the board is to set policy and guidelines, then observe administrators to ensure they are following them. McCoy said he supports families having a choice for their students to attend in-person or online classes so that those in high-risk situations can have not just a choice to stay virtual, but to access the same education that in-person students have.
“We have to acknowledge that we don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID yet. There’s some decision making we can make as the environment changes,” he said.
Visit the Kirkwood School District YouTube page to watch the full candidate forum.