Three students from the area were recently awarded the Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship for golf caddies. All will attend the University of Missouri in Columbia as Evans Scholars in the fall.
Greenbriar Hills Country Club caddie Anthony Hessee, a senior at Lindbergh High School, started caddying when he was 14. Hessee plans to study finance in college.
Algonquin Golf Club caddie Samuel Bahr, who graduated from Affton High School, began caddying at age 13. He was awarded the Evans Scholarship for three years, as he is currently a freshman at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying business.
Sunset Country Club caddy Grant Bader, who is a senior at Oakville Senior High School, also received the Evans Scholarship and plans to study civil engineering in college.
Evans Scholarship recipients are evaluated on four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character. The Evans Scholars selection interviews were held nationwide this spring. When the 2022-23 selection process is complete, an estimated 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.
Currently, a record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the country as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions from nearly 35,000 supporters across the country. All proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA TOUR Playoff event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.
“Each student has demonstrated excellence in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities,” said Western Golf Association Chairman Joe Desch. “We are thrilled for them to join an exceptional class of newly awarded Evans Scholars from across the nation.”