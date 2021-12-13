Students of Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools were notified of possible threats to school safety within the same 24 hour period last week.
Although both threats turned out not to be credible, students and parents were on high alert — especially given the recent school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead.
Webster Groves High School went on lockout for more than four hours and police presence was increased at the school on Thursday, Dec. 2, after a message posted on social media was deemed a threat to school safety, according to Webster Groves Police Department Lt. Andy Miller. Police and school officials worked together and the parties responsible were identified, Miller added.
In an email sent to Webster Groves School District families following the lockout, the district said the “appropriate police and school action has been initiated” against the individual or individuals responsible for the “disturbing social media post about Webster Groves High School” that prompted the lockout. Webster Groves School District spokesperson Cathy Vespereny said she could not comment about the nature of the post or the action taken against the person or people responsible.
Lockout means that all doors to the school are locked and students may not leave or enter the building, but classes continue inside the building as normal. Three elementary schools in the Webster Groves School District went on lockout as a precaution in September when Rock Hill police were searching for two suspects who fled after a traffic stop. All students and teachers at the schools were safe.
A district over, Kirkwood High School administrators early on Friday, Dec. 3, became aware of a concerning social media post involving a student.
Although the district would not comment on the nature of the post, some students had seen an Instagram photo depicting a Kirkwood High student holding a firearm, which has since been deleted. It’s unknown if the firearm was real or if that post was the one in question.
Kirkwood High School administrators and the Kirkwood Police Department worked together and determined there was no direct threat to the high school.
There have been no lockouts or lockdowns at Kirkwood High School this year, according to district spokesperson Steph Deidrick. She noted that Kirkwood High School holds scheduled intruder drills and training to help ensure the safety of its students and staff.