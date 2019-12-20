On Nov. 27, Des Peres police received a report of a threatening video that targeted an employee/manager of Sunrise Assisted Living, 13460 Manchester Road.
The video, sent via social media, featured remarks by an upset young woman, identified by Sunrise, who said she was going to go to the facility and physically assault the employee/manager.
She said she didn’t care for the residents either, and would harm them also, as well as police.
Police went by the home of the suspect, and the family cooperated by relaying information to the suspect when she finally came home. She turned herself in on Dec. 1, was apologetic, and was charged with second-degree terrorist threat. Bond was set at $15,000.
“Since Sunrise Assisted Living had to employ outside measures to secure the facility while caring for residents, the threat met the level of a Terrorist Threat,” said Police Capt. Sean Quinn.
No direct threat or appearance was made at any time by anyone at the facility, Capt. Quinn said. Sunrise management cooperated fully and was a good partner in the investigation, he said.