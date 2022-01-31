I love the rich hypocrisy of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s suing local school districts that enforce mask mandates and require quarantine of children and staff infected with COVID-19.
Missouri Republican politicians running for higher elected office (in this case, Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022) are all for local government control ... until they’re not.
Mr. Schmitt is a lawyer, but no expert in public health, administering public schools or teaching in the classroom. That makes him perfectly qualified to use the power of his office to override local public school district administrators empowered to create a safe learning and working environment for students and staff.
I understand his current motivation — he needs to distinguish himself from his competitors in order to appeal statewide to GOP primary voters. If he should win the primary this August, how will he answer the question in the general election: “What did you do as attorney general to keep children, staff and parents of school-age kids safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic?”
Watch for him to dodge the question and change the subject.
Robert Gadon
Shrewsbury