When you wonder how America and Missouri became violent, dysfunctional theocracies, it’s easy to blame performative right-wing nitwits like Glendale’s own Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Josh Hawley or state Sen. Andrew Koenig.
But they’re merely sock puppets who are forcing women to give birth against their will and guaranteeing anyone with an IQ south of 85 can buy as many AR-15s as they want. Politicians are salesmen, giving customers what they want. And the customers for the forced-birth, COVID-denying, guns-everywhere policies are the GOP base.
You know them. They’re the neighbors who refuse to wear masks in a pandemic because of their “freedumb.” Or the guy down the street who tacked a “Trump 2024” flag to his garage after neighbors complained about his right-wing political yard signs. Or the homeowner who nailed signs like “Let’s Go Brandon” and “America First” to the tree in his front yard only because “White Power” or “Treason? Yes!” would have been too obvious.
The radicals around the corner think the Jan. 6 traitors are heroes, that your kids’ textbooks should be censored because they might make white people feel bad, and your daughter should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s baby. They think Trump won in 2020, mass murders of school kids are just the price we pay so they can snuggle their guns and white genocide is a real thing.
Evil isn’t just at home in the halls of Congress and the state capitol in Jeff City. It’s settled in the cul-de-sac around the corner.
Charles Jaco
Oakland