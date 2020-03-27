Distribution of the annual “pink envelopes” with the Webster-Kirkwood Times on home delivery routes had begun before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Many of them occurred before the Times made a decision to hold off publishing.
The final four routes are being delivered in this March 27 issue of Webster-Kirkwood Times.
The copy on the envelope reads “If you’ve read and enjoyed the Webster-Kirkwood Times in the past year, your contribution will be appreciated to help defray delivery costs.”
So if there is no delivery in the future?
We at the Times promise to be good stewards of what is contributed. Funds will be used to help us maintain an online presence at least until we determine whether or not there is a way forward. They will also be used to help employees who are being laid off.
We thank you for your generosity.
If any contributor wants their 2020 contribution returned, please provide the name on the check, the check date and amount and email that information to: publisher@timesnewspapers.com.
Dwight Bitikofer
Publisher